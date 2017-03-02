BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, March 2 UBS economists said on Thursday they expect the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting in mid-March as recent data signaled rising domestic inflation and global growth.
They cautioned a March rate hike is "hardly assured" as the readings on wages, consumer spending and industrial output have not matched the surge in business and consumer confidence following Donald Trump's surprise presidential victory last November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.