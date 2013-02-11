SAN FRANCISCO Feb 11 Tax and regulatory
uncertainty, blamed in some quarters for keeping companies from
hiring, has little to do with high U.S. unemployment, according
to research by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank published
Monday.
The main reason that U.S. unemployment has remained high is
likely because households hurt by the housing crash simply are
not spending, according to the research, published in the latest
issue of the San Francisco Fed's Economic Letter.
U.S. unemployment stands at 7.9 percent more than three
years after the end of the Great Recession.
Focusing on the reasons businesses cite for not hiring, the
study's two authors -- Atif Mian, a Princeton University
professor who is currently a visiting scholar at the San
Francisco Fed, and Amir Sufi, a professor at the University of
Chicago Booth School of Business -- found no correlation between
worries about regulation and taxes, and employment growth.
"Employment collapsed precisely when businesses began
worrying about poor sales," they said. By contrast, "there was
almost no correlation between job growth in a state from 2008 to
2011 and the increase in the percentage of businesses citing
regulation and taxes as their primary concern."
Indeed, states where businesses increasingly cited
regulation and tax worries actually had greater job growth than
states without such intensifying concerns, though the
correlation was not statistically significant, they said.
Clashing views about the reasons for high U.S. unemployment
have been at the heart of the debate over U.S. monetary policy,
which has gone far into uncharted territory with interest rates
held near zero for more than four years now and the purchase of
$2.3 trillion in long-term assets to push borrowing costs down
further.
The Fed last month reiterated its pledge to keep rates
ultra-low until the unemployment rate falls to 6.5 percent, as
long as inflation does not exceed 2.5 percent.
Some, including Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Fed,
argue that tax and regulatory uncertainty is the main reason
businesses are not hiring, suggesting there is little that
Federal Reserve monetary policy can do to induce hiring.
The study from the San Francisco Fed bolsters the view that
combating unemployment is primarily about boosting demand rather
than about providing certainty on tax and regulations.