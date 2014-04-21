SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. jobless rate in
recent years has been a good gauge of slack in the economy,
according to a paper published Monday by the Federal Reserve
Bank of San Francisco that takes aim at critics who have argued
otherwise.
Indeed, the unemployment rate has responded to GDP growth
since the financial crisis in essentially the same way that it
has in every recession since the 1970s, the paper's authors
found, rising when economic output slows, and falling when it
speeds up.
"The unemployment rate remains a good summary measure of
overall economic slack," wrote Mary Daly, No. 2 in the San
Francisco Fed's research department, and John Fernald, a senior
research advisor at the San Francisco Fed, in the latest issue
of the bank's Economic Letter.
Figuring out the exact extent of slack in the economy is
one of the most pressing questions for monetary policymakers,
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said.
If policymakers underestimate it, they might miss the chance
to give the economy the extra juice it needs. If they
overestimate it, they could end up over-stimulating the economy
and sparking inflation.
And, as policymakers including Yellen have noted throughout
the recession, the unemployment rate has given confusing
signals.
Indeed, its behavior after the Great Recession appeared to
fly in the face of well-established economic theory, known as
Okun's Law after Arthur Okun, who in 1962 showed that a
two-percentage-point drop in GDP growth generally leads to a
one-percentage point increase in the unemployment rate.
That relationship appeared to get out of whack after the
financial crisis, with the jobless rate initially rising much
faster than the law would have predicted, and more recently
falling much more rapidly than the rule would anticipate.
That roller coaster experience convinced more than a few
economists that something had shifted fundamentally in the
economy. It's one reason that the Fed has shifted away from
using the unemployment rate as its main read on economic health,
turning instead to a broader basket of labor market indicators
to gauge slack.
But in the paper published Monday, Daly and Fernald showed
that much of the apparent disconnect between the jobless rate
and GDP growth can be traced to incomplete real-time economic
data and temporary deviations from Okun's Law that occur during
many recessions.
Revised GDP data suggest the long-standing relationship
between the jobless rate and output remains intact, they wrote.
"Our findings suggest that Okun's law is working about the
same as it always has," they wrote.
