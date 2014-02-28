UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise from 5-month lows -Freddie Mac

(Add background, table) NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose in the latest week, rebounding from five-month lows in step with a rise in bond yields, following the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week ended April 27, up from the prior week's 3.97 percent, it sa