SAN FRANCISCO Wages are not particularly useful in predicting inflation, according to a paper published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, underscoring why U.S. central bankers may raise interest rates this year even though wage growth is stuck in low gear.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said she watches wages to gauge labour market health. At the same time, much of the economic literature shows that wages do not reveal much about where inflation is headed in the short term, and Monday's paper is no exception.

"The weak forecasting power of wages for prices suggests that unexpectedly high or low inflation could occur regardless of the recent behaviour of wages," wrote Rhys Bidder, an economist at the San Francisco Fed.

In fact, economic models that do not include wages generally do a better job of predicting inflation than those that do.

Higher wages can feed into higher inflation if people with more money in their pockets are willing to spend more on the same things they have always bought. But higher wages might just as well simply cut into corporate profits and mean little for inflation, Bidder wrote.

"One should not infer too much from recent wage data regarding the future path of inflation," he wrote.

