(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Howard Schneider
MINNEAPOLIS, June 12 By all rights wages should
be soaring in Minnesota, a Midwestern state that boasts one of
the best educated and well-paid workforces in the United States
and where the unemployment rate stands at a 14-year low.
But explain that to Bernie Hesse, projects director for the
United Food and Commercial Workers Union. For every bright spot
- the 5 percent across the board pay rise just negotiated for
the union's nursing home workers - there is a drag in the other
direction.
Retail workers, who account for 6,000 of the union's 10,000
Minnesota members, agreed to keep wages flat to avoid an
increase in health care premiums.
Health care is "where our members are in demand...There are
no bodies," Hesse said, while "the retailers are saying: 'we
will bargain pay for health care'."
That push and pull has played out statewide in what may
offer a cautionary tale for Federal Reserve officials debating
whether to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade.
After more than five years of steady national job growth and
with the U.S. economy perhaps approaching full employment,
sustained pressure on wages is a final missing piece for the
Fed's puzzle - necessary to conclude that the economy is near
full capacity.
No rate increase is expected at the June 16-17 meeting, and
that timetable may slip further into next year unless there is a
clear sense that a wage increase cycle has taken hold.
There have been recent positive signs, including one
indicator this week showing wage growth above 4 percent so far
in 2015 compared to last year.
But Fed officials have become worried that the headwinds
which slowed the U.S. economy at the start of the year may prove
stronger than expected, and stall progress in repairing the job
market and ensuring sustained wage growth.
If Minnesota holds any clues, it may still be a while until
that job is finished.
Unlike neighboring North Dakota, which has ridden a
commodity boom to low unemployment, Minnesota has a diverse
economy more reflective of the nation's, with a substantial
manufacturing base, a strong medical, service and management
sector, and a growing technology presence. If low employment
fails to ignite wages here, it could deepen a sense that it will
not happen nationally any time soon.
"The labor market is doing well - basically a full
recovery," said Minneapolis Federal Reserve bank research
director Sam Schulhofer-Wohl about Minnesota's performance. "It
should make us cautious about what our assumptions are when we
see a recovery nationally," he said in an interview conducted
before the blackout period for the upcoming Fed meeting.
At 3.7 percent, the state's unemployment rate is well below
the national average, and the lowest since the peak of the tech
bubble at the start of this century. By contrast hourly wages
have been rising by less than 1 percent a year on an inflation
adjusted basis since the bottom of the last recession. (Graphic:
link.reuters.com/gew84w.)
The low unemployment rate may mask the fact that levels of
part time work still remain high compared to before the
recession, with estimates of as many as 100,000 workers
underemployed. The fact that 50,000 workers joined the labor
force in recent months to hunt for jobs is a healthy sign, but
it also can hold down wages.
Rising wages "are just around the corner - I have been
saying that for a year," said Steve Hine, director of
Minnesota's Labor Market Information Office, adding that
unemployment rate was close to levels where one would expect
wage pressures to emerge. "The fact that we are not
(experiencing it) is the reason people are wondering what is
different about this recovery."
Diminished worker bargaining power, companies' efforts to
stay competitive not just regionally but nationally and
internationally, could all conspire against rising wages, he
said.
"NORTH STAR" STATE CREATING LOWER PAYING JOBS
Even among competitive, high-pay industries in the
Minneapolis-St. Paul area, companies say turnover is low,
workers are available, and there is little pressure on wages.
"It is probably a matter of when and not if, but it has not
happened yet," said Jason Bristow, chief financial officer for
the cyber security company Code42. "We still get a huge number
of applicants for each position...And we are not having to
constantly rehire people after six months or 12 months because
they can jump to the next hot start up."
Overall signs point to a tight labor market. Minnesota
compiles its own job vacancy data, and the most recent report
showed a narrow margin of 1.1 job seekers for each opening, with
the numbers dead even in the Minneapolis-St.Paul area and below
1 in some parts of the state.
That compares with a ratio of 1.6 nationally, according to
the latest data.
But a 46 percent increase in openings over 2014 skewed
towards lower wage jobs, said Kevin Ristau, education director
for Jobs Now, a coalition of groups active on labor issues in
the state. Half of all the vacancies at the end of the year were
in occupations with a median wage below $13 an hour, according
to state data. Janitorial openings had nearly tripled compared
to the year before, for example.
A recent increase in the minimum wage had helped, Ristau
said, but not enough to offset the larger number of lower paying
jobs on offer.
There is concern now that a window for wage increases may
have already closed. Between 2009 and 2014, the state added high
end management, law and computer science jobs in numbers equal
to the positions being created at the bottom of the wage scale,
according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Early this year, however, a reorganization of Target
cost the state 1,700 jobs at the retail chain's Minneapolis
headquarters.
The state's "iron ore belt" also lost well-paid jobs because
the strong dollar sapped demand for U.S. steel. In addition,
Minnesota, while not an oil producer, was hit by low crude
prices and a collapse in demand for "fracking sand" supplied by
several local businesses.
Economic growth in the state slowed in 2014 to 1.4 percent
from 2.1 percent in 2013, below the national average of 2.2
percent, according to just-released federal estimates.
As the Fed considers its next steps, even a hyper-low
unemployment rate offers little certainty.
"Our unemployment rate is where everybody wants to arrive,"
said Ristau. "That is supposed to magically unlock everything.
But we see that it doesn't."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by David Chance and
Tomasz Janowski)