NEW YORK Oct 31 A U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing is set for Nov. 21 to investigate "regulatory capture" after the release of secretly recorded conversations between Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Goldman Sachs officials raised questions about a too-cozy relationship between the regulator and Wall Street.

"The recent media reports are troubling because they raise new questions about regulators being captured by the financial institutions they regulate," Tim Johnson, a Democrat and chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, said in a statement on Friday that set the date for the hearing.

The subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection, chaired by Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, will hold the November hearing.

Though no witnesses were named, the subcommittee could call for testimony from Carmen Segarra, the former New York Fed examiner who made the tapes and later sued for wrongful dismissal. It could also call on her then-supervisor Michael Silva, New York Fed President William Dudley, or Daniel Tarullo, the Fed governor who heads up bank supervision in Washington.

Portions of the tapes, revealed in radio and press reports last month, depicted a team of New York Fed regulators apparently shy about pushing Goldman Sachs Group Inc for answers on a transaction with Banco Santander and for changes to a conflict-of-interest policy.

The New York Fed made a last-ditch effort to keep the tapes under wraps but failed to convince a judge and Segarra's lawyer that they should be considered confidential under Fed rules. There are reportedly 46 hours worth of recorded conversations, mostly among New York Fed examiners.

"American taxpayers deserve regulators who will fight each day on their behalf, rather than cozy up to the very industry that they are meant to police," Brown, who was among the first lawmakers to call for hearings last month, said in the Friday statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)