(Adds Dudley as witness, details on subpoenas)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Oct 31 A U.S. Senate subcommittee
hearing is set for Nov. 21 to investigate whether the Fed's
relationship with the banks it regulates is too cozy, following
the release of secretly recorded conversations between the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Goldman Sachs officials.
New York Fed President William Dudley, one of the most
powerful U.S. central bankers, is set to testify before the
subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection,
according to a Senate aide. Other witnesses were not yet
confirmed.
Portions of the recordings, revealed in radio and press
reports last month, depicted a team of New York Fed regulators
apparently shy about pushing Goldman Sachs Group Inc for
answers on a transaction with Banco Santander and for
changes to a conflict-of-interest policy.
"The recent media reports are troubling because they raise
new questions about regulators being captured by the financial
institutions they regulate," Tim Johnson, chairman of the Senate
Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, said in a
statement on Friday that set the date for the hearing.
The subcommittee could also call for testimony from Carmen
Segarra, the former New York Fed examiner who made the tapes in
2011-2012. Segarra later sued the Fed, claiming that she was
fired for refusing to change certain findings about Goldman; the
case was dismissed last April.
The subcommittee could also call on Segarra's
then-supervisor, Michael Silva, or Daniel Tarullo, the Fed
governor who heads up bank supervision.
The New York Fed made a last-ditch effort to keep the tapes
under wraps, including sending a cease and desist order, but it
failed to convince a judge, and Segarra's lawyer that they
should be considered confidential under Fed rules.
There are reportedly 46 hours worth of recorded
conversations, mostly among New York Fed examiners. It was
unclear whether senators would attempt to subpoena the tapes,
which would require either agreement of the chair and a ranking
member of the full committee, or a majority vote.
Americans "deserve regulators who will fight each day on
their behalf, rather than cozy up to the very industry that they
are meant to police," Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who
chairs the subcommittee and was among the first lawmakers to
call for hearings last month, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Leslie Adler)