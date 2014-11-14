Nov 14 A U.S. Senate subcommittee will not hear testimony from the former New York Federal Reserve bank examiner whose secretly-recorded tapes of conversations with Goldman Sachs officials prompted a hearing later this month on how cozy regulators are with Wall Street.

Subcommittee chairman Sherrod Brown announced the witness list for the Nov. 21 hearing on so-called "regulatory capture," or concerns that Fed regulators are too close to the banks they supervise and unable to hold them to account.

Witnesses include New York Fed President William Dudley, as previously reported, as well as David Beim, a Columbia University professor who in 2009 published a report outlining problems with supervision at the central bank's New York branch. But Carmen Segarra, who made the recordings before being fired in 2012, was not on the list.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tom Brown)