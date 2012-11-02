By Ann Saphir
SALT LAKE CITY Nov 2 San Francisco Fed
President John Williams on Friday expressed skepticism over
tying the Fed's low-rate vow to economic conditions, signaling
that the internal debate at the central bank over changes to its
communication policy is far from over.
The Fed's current approach is to link policy to a date in
the future, telling markets since September that it expects to
maintain ultra-low rates until at least mid-2015.
That approach has worked well, Williams said.
"The calendar date has been pretty effective at aligning
expectations with our own views," Williams told reporters after
a speech here. "There's a little bit in my mind of, 'if it ain't
broke, don't fix it.'"
Fed policymakers have been weighing whether it would be more
effective to promise low rates until certain economic conditions
are met, and minutes of the Fed's September meeting showed broad
support for such a switch.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans has been the biggest
proponent of the idea, saying the Fed should vow low rates until
unemployment falls below 7 percent, as long as inflation does
not threaten to rise above 3 percent.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota came out in
September with a variation on Evans' approach, saying the Fed
should keep rates low until unemployment reaches 5.5 percent, as
long as inflation does not top 2.25 percent.
"President Evans did a great service in getting this idea
out there and getting us to think about it, and President
Kocherlakota," Williams said. "I completely agree that it would
be better to explain our forward policy guidance in terms of
economic variables, but it's just harder to get this right and
feel confident that this is going to achieve our communication
goals than maybe it seems to some people."
Chief among his worries, Williams said, is that markets will
see numerical thresholds as policy triggers.
"If we said we are going to keep interest rates low until
unemployment falls below some number, like 7 percent, or
whatever the number is, I have a concern that market
participants would say, 'OK, we are going to watch the
unemployment rate every month and when it falls to 6.9 percent
they are going to raise rates,'" Williams said.
But the Fed may decide not to raise rates if, for instance,
inflation falls too low, he said. "The issue of, 'What are we
really communicating when we put those thresholds out?' is
tricky."
As recently as last month, Williams was more supportive of
the idea, even offering his own formula for linking policy and
economics in an interview with Reuters.
At the time, he said he would support keeping rates low
until unemployment fell somewhat below 7 percent, as long as
inflation does not threaten to rise above 2.5 percent. [ID:
L1E8LAJCJ]
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren drew his line in the
sand on Thursday, saying the Fed should keep buying assets until
the jobless rate falls below 7.25 percent, as long as inflation
remains subdued. [ID: L1E8M1IO1]
Williams said on Friday he is unsure that a change is
advisable.
"I'm struggling, grappling, thinking about this a lot,"
Williams said. "I've been somewhat impressed at how effective
our calendar dates actually are in terms of influencing market
expectations."