SAN FRANCISCO Oct 6 A top Federal Reserve
official on Tuesday expressed optimism about the outlook for
China, where slowing growth has lately been blamed for dimming
the global economic picture.
"I am bullish on China" relative to much of the downbeat
commentary on the country's economy, San Francisco Fed President
John Williams told the Urban Land Institute.
He added that there has been no fundamental shift in the
global growth outlook that justifies some of the recent market
volatility.
The Fed in September cited the uncertain global outlook as
one reason for holding off on raising U.S. interest rates.
