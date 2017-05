MESA, Ariz., July 15 The U.S. dollar is "incredibly important" globally because the U.S. Treasury market, economy and legal system are strong and resilient, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Mesa, Arizona, Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Changes that China is making to its financial system will strengthen its currency, he said, but its currency poses no challenge to the dollar. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)