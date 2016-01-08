(Adds comments, background)
By Ann Saphir
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Jan 8 The Federal Reserve
is set to raise U.S. interest rates four times this year as long
as the economy continues to grow, core measures of inflation
stabilize, and unemployment continues to drop, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
"I don't need to see anything more than what I see as
baseline forecast," John Williams, president of the San
Francisco Fed, told reporters after a speech to the California
Bankers Association in Santa Barbara.
Williams expects the U.S. economy to grow around 2 percent
to 2.25 percent this year, pushing unemployment down from its
current 5 percent level and lifting core measures of inflation
to about 1.5 percent, closer to the Fed's 2-percent target.
But forecasts are never spot on, he said, and the pace of
rate hikes could just as well be faster or slower depending on
economic developments at home and abroad. For now, he said,
stock market gyrations in China have not affected his view of
the U.S. economy or outlook for monetary policy, though he said
he is watching closely developments in foreign economies and in
the dollar.
After the Fed raised interest rates last month from near
zero, investors want to know how fast the U.S. central bank can
return rates to a more normal level, given the drag that weak
economic growth abroad and excessively low inflation at home has
had on the domestic economy. Fed officials on the whole expect
to raise interest rates four times this year, while economists
and traders generally see only two or three hikes.
"Even though four (rate hikes) is the median projection,
that's not something I see as baked in the cake," Williams said.
"It's just as likely it will be more or less than that depending
on what actually happens."
Government data earlier on Friday showed the U.S. job count
surged in December, a report which, Williams said, is consistent
with underlying good momentum in the economy.
Williams said rising real estate prices are flashing a
yellow warning sign of a potentially overly hot economy, but
said he does not see other worrisome signs like huge booms in
building or credit.
Williams also said he expects the eventual size of the Fed's
balance sheet, now holding at $4.5 trillion, to fall to no less
than $1.5 trillion, bigger than pre-crisis levels simply because
of the growth in currency. Whether the Fed will require $30
billion or $40 billion dollars of bank reserves on top of that
to conduct effective monetary policy, or more like several
hundred billion dollars, is not something the central bank has
yet decided, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)