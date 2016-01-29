SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday he is optimistic that the U.S. can weather the storms from abroad.

The U.S. economy is "doing well," Williams said at an economic forecast panel sponsored by The Commonwealth Club. While he worries about the slowdown in Japan, Europe and China, he said, and is watching those regions closely, the U.S. economy is likely strong enough to weather those headwinds. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)