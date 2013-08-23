BRIEF-USA Technologies entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Mar 29, 2016
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
WASHINGTON Aug 23 A senior Federal Reserve official said on Friday that he expects U.S. economic growth to pick up significantly later this year and in 2014 as the drag from fiscal policy fades.
"I still expect there to be a significant step up later in the year and in 2014, especially as the fiscal restraint on growth steps back," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told CNBC.
Williams also said the low level of inflation was a concern but that he was comforted that inflation appears to be moving a bit higher, which supported the view that there were temporary factors holding it down earlier this year.
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
March 28 Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said.
NEW YORK, March 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.