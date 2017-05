SAN FRANCISCO Oct 6 There could be a bit of a "bumpy ride" when the Federal Reserve begins to remove the massive accommodation it currently is injecting into the U.S. economy, a top Fed offical said on Tuesday.

"Generating a smooth landing is a lot harder for monetary policy than it is for a pilot," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Urban Land Institute. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)