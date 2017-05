PORTLAND, Ore. The Federal Reserve is getting "closer and closer" to the point of raising interest rates, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday, adding however that he cannot predict if that point will come in two weeks when the Fed next meets on policy.

Markets will likely react when the Fed does begin to raise rates, but they will not be surprised, he added.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)