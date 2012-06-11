June 11 The European debt crisis poses a
"significant" threat to financial stability and could undermine
progress made in recent years to strengthen the global financial
system, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
"While the global financial system is stronger than it was
three years ago, it remains vulnerable," San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery at
a conference on Asian banking sponsored by his regional Fed
bank.
"The European sovereign debt crisis threatens banks in that
continent, and, by extension, elsewhere," he said in his opening
remarks. "Clearly, it represents a significant threat to
financial stability."
Williams, a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting
panel, did not discuss the outlook for monetary policy in his
remarks.
He said the crisis in Europe was not the only risk facing
the global economy. "Economic trends in many parts of the world
appear to be deteriorating," Williams said, describing U.S.
growth as "moderate."
"Many large global financial institutions remain highly
leveraged and rely on volatile wholesale funding," he added.
"Others are still working through troubled loans portfolios."
In remarks on monetary policy on June 6, Williams said the
U.S. economy was getting close to the point where the Fed would
need to consider more monetary stimulus, with growth threatening
to fall short of what was needed to continue reducing
unemployment.
The U.S. central bank's policy committee meets on June
19-20, and many economists think it could act to shore up the
economy.