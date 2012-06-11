June 11 The European debt crisis poses a "significant" threat to financial stability and could undermine progress made in recent years to strengthen the global financial system, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

"While the global financial system is stronger than it was three years ago, it remains vulnerable," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference on Asian banking sponsored by his regional Fed bank.

"The European sovereign debt crisis threatens banks in that continent, and, by extension, elsewhere," he said in his opening remarks. "Clearly, it represents a significant threat to financial stability."

Williams, a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel, did not discuss the outlook for monetary policy in his remarks.

He said the crisis in Europe was not the only risk facing the global economy. "Economic trends in many parts of the world appear to be deteriorating," Williams said, describing U.S. growth as "moderate."

"Many large global financial institutions remain highly leveraged and rely on volatile wholesale funding," he added. "Others are still working through troubled loans portfolios."

In remarks on monetary policy on June 6, Williams said the U.S. economy was getting close to the point where the Fed would need to consider more monetary stimulus, with growth threatening to fall short of what was needed to continue reducing unemployment.

The U.S. central bank's policy committee meets on June 19-20, and many economists think it could act to shore up the economy.