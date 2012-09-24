By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Offering one of the
clearest road maps yet for the Federal Reserve's latest monetary
stimulus, John Williams, a top Fed policy maker, said on Monday
he expects the central bank to expand its bond-buying program
next year and end it before the close of 2014.
Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, said that
because it will take more than a few months for the U.S. central
bank's latest round of bond-buying to drive down the high
unemployment rate, there is good cause to ratchet up the Fed's
already aggressive measures.
The Fed began buying $40 billion a month in mortgage-backed
securities this month and has pledged to continue the purchases
until the labor market has improved substantially. The program
is called QE3 because it is the Fed's third try at quantitative
easing, or buying bonds to stimulate the economy.
The Fed is also buying $45 billion in long-term Treasuries
each month and selling a like amount of short-term Treasuries in
a program known as Operation Twist, which is also designed to
lower long-term borrowing costs, such as mortgages. Twist is set
to expire at the end of the year.
Because unemployment will likely have budged little from its
current 8.1 percent level by that time, Williams said, "a strong
case could be made" for continuing the current level of
mortgage-backed securities purchases and expanding into
Treasuries purchases once Twist expires.
What QE3 should do, he said, is push down borrowing costs,
making the purchase of new cars cheaper, for example, which in
turn will boost sales and, eventually, prompt factories to hire
new workers.
"This is exactly the kind of virtuous circle that provides
the oomph in a healthy economic recovery," Williams said in a
speech to the City Club of San Francisco.
He predicted the jobless rate will drop to 7.25 percent by
the end of 2014, a level that he said fits the Fed's definition
of a "substantially" improved job market.
"I would think that we would be stopping the asset purchases
well before late 2014," Williams told reporters after the
speech.
Short-term interest rates, now near zero, will likely stay
until at least mid-2015, he said, echoing the Fed's own policy
statement.
But the Fed would need to start raising interest rates "well
before" unemployment reaches a level that the economy can
sustain without generating inflationary pressure. That level is
currently probably around 6 percent and over the long run is
around 5.5 percent, he said.
Williams' view contrasts with that of fellow policymaker
Narayana Kocherlakota, the head of the Minneapolis Fed, who last
week called for the central bank to keep rates low until
unemployment falls to 5.5 percent, as long as inflation does not
threaten to breach 2.25 percent.
"It would be prudent," Williams said, to start stop buying
assets and start raising rates well before then because it takes
a while for monetary policy to work its way through the economy.
SIGNS OF LIFE
Williams, who voted for the stimulus at the mid-September
Fed's policy-setting meeting, acknowledged recent improvements
in the economy, marked by a rise in auto sales and "signs of
life" in the housing sector. Housing construction, in
particular, will be a key source of growth for the economy over
the next few years, he said.
But even though the economy is "on the mend," it would be
stuck in gear without new Fed stimulus, he said. He described
such an environment as one in which any improvement in the
employment picture would likely be modest, and inflation, which
has averaged 1.3 percent over the last year, could get stuck
below the Fed's 2 percent goal.
Too-low inflation can too easily slip into deflation, or
outright price declines, sapping economic growth as consumers
defer spending in hopes their dollars will be worth more in the
future.
The outlook is further threatened by the possibility of
spillover from Europe's as yet unresolved sovereign debt crisis,
the looming "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax increases and
spending cuts that are to go into effect at year-end unless
Congress acts. Uncertainty over regulatory and tax changes is
also holding businesses back, he said. San Francisco Fed
researchers recently estimated uncertainty has added at least
one percentage point to unemployment since the Great Recession.
In light of the Fed's latest action, Williams said he now
expects growth in gross domestic product to accelerate, from
1.75 percent this year to an above-trend 3.25 percent in 2014.
The jobless rate, he predicted, will likely fall to 7.25
percent by the end of 2014, and inflation will likely increase
to a level closer to the Fed's 2 percent target.
With an open-ended bond-purchase program, he explained, the
Fed can ramp up purchases and even expand into purchases of
other assets if progress on jobs is too slow. It can also slow
down or stop purchases if progress is faster than expected.
While the Fed tied its latest policy move specifically to
the state of the labor market, Williams emphasized that the Fed
was no less concerned about inflation.
Some observers, including the lone dissenter against the
Fed's latest measures, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker,
worry the stimulus could unmoor the country from the anchor of
low inflation expectations.
"I want to stress, in no way has our commitment to price
stability wavered," Williams said. "Inflation is something we
watch carefully, and we remain determined to work toward our
price stability objective."