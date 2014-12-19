(Adds comment on rate liftoff in June 2015, growth despite

By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 U.S. inflation will likely
still be "well below" the Federal Reserve's 2-percent target
next year, but that won't stop the central bank from raising
interest rates, a top policymaker said on Friday.
"I would say at this point that June 2015 seems like a
reasonable starting point for thinking about when liftoff could
happen," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John
Williams, who will rotate next year into a voting spot on the
Fed's policy-setting committee, told Bloomberg Radio.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero for six years, and
Williams and other Fed officials had previously said they want
to see signs of inflation moving back toward their 2-percent
goal before lifting rates.
But a dramatic drop in oil prices has put downward pressure
on prices and looks set to deliver a boost to consumer spending,
so Fed officials are backing away from that earlier judgement.
"You have to look through the short-term fluctuations of
things, look to the next year or two ahead and think about where
is the economy going to be," he said. "Monetary policy as we
know takes a year or two to have its full effects."
That means, he said, the Fed will probably be raising rates
even before core inflation - often considered a gauge of future
headline inflation - rises back to 2 percent.
Better-than-expected jobs growth will bring the U.S. economy
to full employment by the end of next year, Williams projected,
adding that he sees early signs of a pickup in wage growth.
The Fed on Wednesday said it would be "patient" in raising
rates next year, a term that Fed chair Janet Yellen said means
rates will stay at their near-zero level for at least the next
two policy-setting meetings.
Williams, typically seen as a centrist whose views are in
line with those of Yellen, said the language was meant to
suggest the Fed is closer to raising rates, but not in the next
few months.
Williams projected 2.5 percent to 3 percent growth for the
U.S. economy next year, adding that such above-trend growth is
possible "even if conditions abroad weaken further."
And while downside risks from Europe, Japan, and emerging
markets could impact the timing of the Fed's first rate hike, he
said, more importantly it could impact "the pace at which we
tighten."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu
Nomiyama)