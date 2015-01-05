(Recasts lead, adds further Williams comment about pace of
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Jan 5 A top Federal Reserve policymaker
said on Monday that the pace of interest-rate hikes after an
initial liftoff should be gradual to preserve flexibility and to
help a U.S. economy that still may need stimulus.
"My own view is that the pace of tightening would be
actually pretty gradual over the next few years once we start
liftoff," said John Williams, president of the San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank. He made his remarks in Boston on the final
day of the annual American Economic Association conference.
He said a gradual pace would reflect the fact that, "This is
a U.S. economy, (that) although doing a lot better, still needs
a monetary accommodation to have above-trend growth, which is
what we need for the next few years."
He added that a lesson learned from the mid-2000s is that
sending signals that interest rate increases will happen on a
measured pace could send the wrong message.
"I think the lesson from the mid-2000s was that language
very quickly became seen as locking us into 25-basis-point
increases at every meeting," Williams said. "In fact, you don't
want to be locked in that way. You want to have the flexibility
to tighten policy faster or actually take these pauses in
between as appropriate."
Williams, who is a voting member this year on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, is typically seen as a centrist whose
views are in line with those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
His comments come as Yellen and the Fed lay the groundwork
for the central bank's first tightening cycle since 2004. The
Fed changed its interest rate guidance last month at its
policy-setting meeting, adding language in its statement to
indicate that it's moving closer to raising rates.
Williams said discussions within the Fed about raising
interest rates are still on track to happen about mid-2015.
He said his view, expressed previously, was that the middle
of 2015 was a "reasonable guess" as to when the Fed's discussion
on raising rates would become closer to, "should we do it now or
wait a little longer?"
Williams said the U.S. economy has shown "some pretty
encouraging signs" over the past several quarters. More recent,
he said, has been the rapid decline in energy prices. He called
that "a huge plus."
The Fed has held benchmark interest rates near zero since
December 2008.
