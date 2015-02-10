(Adds more quotes from Williams, background on Fed policy)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank President John Williams said the time for the U.S. central
bank to raise interest rates was getting "closer and closer," as
he warned of the risks of the Fed falling behind the curve, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Economic conditions are "getting closer and closer to those
where it makes sense to really start thinking seriously about
starting this process of normalization," Williams told the FT in
an interview.
The newspaper said Williams said the Fed might have to hike
borrowing costs "much more dramatically" than otherwise if it
waited too long, saying it was better to move sooner and raise
rates "gradually, thoughtfully."
The Fed has held benchmark overnight rates near zero since
December 2008, but is expecting to begin bumping them up
sometime later this year.
In the interview, Williams made clear he felt the
inflation-dampening impact of falling oil prices and a strong
dollar would fade over time.
"Those influences will wane and this basic force of a strong
labor market, strong economy, will ... become the dominant
theme, and to my mind push wages up to 3-3.5 percent and push
inflation back to 2 percent," he said.
Williams said the question of whether to raise rates in June
or later would be "in play" at that point, but he did not commit
to voting for a move at that time, the Financial Times said.
Williams is a voting member of the Fed's policy committee this
year.
He told the paper that low long-term U.S. bond yields were
more likely the result of global conditions than fears over the
U.S. outlook.
