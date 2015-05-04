SAN FRANCISCO May 4 Some Americans were left
behind in the U.S. economic recovery, which treated some better
than others, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
In a speech on the benefits of targeted investment in small
business, San Francisco Fed President John Williams did not
comment on monetary policy.
He said that despite the economy "finally coming into the
light at the end of the proverbial tunnel," not everyone has
benefited.
"This economic recovery hasn't been the same for everyone."
Williams said in prepared remarks. "There are people who were
left behind. There are people who were, frankly, left behind
even in the best of times."
