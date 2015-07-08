(Adds comments, background)
By Ann Saphir
LOS ANGELES, July 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve
will likely raise interest rates this year, a Fed policymaker
said on Wednesday, adding that his personal preference continues
to be for two rate hikes before the end of the year.
"I still believe this will be the year for liftoff, and I
still believe that waiting too long to raise rates poses its own
risks," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said,
repeating a view he expressed after the Fed ended its June
meeting with a decision to keep rates near zero.
He later told reporters there hadn't been any economic data
since that meeting that had changed his view that the Fed should
raise rates by half a percentage point this year. By September,
he said, there should be enough new data to make a better
judgment on a potential policy change.
"We will get greater clarity on what's happening in Greece
and the euro area," he said, in addition to new information on
U.S. growth, inflation, and the labor market. The data could
also put to rest policymakers' worries about the first-quarter
economic "pothole."
Minutes from the June Fed meeting showed policymakers wanted
to see more positive economic data before raising rates and had
concerns about market tumult abroad.
Williams has consistently expressed confidence that the
slight contraction in the first quarter hides what was probably
about 1.5 percent real growth.
A decline in labor market slack, an unemployment rate headed
below 5 percent next year, and expected GDP growth of 2.75
percent for the next couple of quarters bodes well for the U.S.
economy, he said, even as low inflation remains a worry.
"I see all the factors in place to meet our inflation goal
by the end of next year," he said.
Still, he said, "I am wary of acting before gathering more
evidence that inflation's trajectory is on the desired path."
Williams downplayed the risk to the U.S. economy from
Greece, where a debt crisis is sending daily life into chaos.
Euro zone leaders earlier set an end-of-the-week deadline for
Greece to come up with a proposal to secure loans needed to keep
its economy functioning.
The European Central Bank "has clearly sent strong signals
that they would do what it takes to respond if Greece exits"
from the euro, Williams said.
He also said a May visit to China had reassured him that the
country will take policy measures to manage its growth. China's
stock market rout, he said, is not a "main" issue for the U.S.
economy.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)