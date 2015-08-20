Aug 20 Raising interest rates is an effective
way to cool off a housing market that is too hot, but the
resulting drop in house prices could wreak more economic havoc
than it is worth, according to research presented Thursday by a
top Federal Reserve official.
"A typical estimate is that a 1 percent loss in GDP is
associated with a 4 percent reduction in house prices," San
Francisco Fed President John Williams said in remarks prepared
for delivery in Jakarta.
"This implies a very costly tradeoff of using monetary
policy to affect house prices when macroeconomic and financial
stability goals are in conflict."
Central bankers have argued for years over whether monetary
policy should be used to head off risks to financial stability
when poor economic conditions would not otherwise call for
higher interest rates. Williams's own research and his
interpretation of a range of other studies presented at the Bank
Indonesia-BIS Conference bolster the argument that it should
not.
That, of course, does not mean Williams opposes raising U.S.
interest rates fairly soon. To the contrary, he has said
previously he believes the Fed should probably raise interest
rates a couple of times before the end of the year.
"If the housing sector and the overall economy are both
booming, then tighter monetary policy may serve to both reduce
the risks to the financial system and keep economic activity
from exceeding desired levels," said Williams, whose bank is
headquartered in one of the hottest housing markets in the
United States.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Ken Wills)