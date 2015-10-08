BRIEF-Cartier Resources Inc to sell 22.25 mln common shares of company
* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement
SPOKANE, Wash. Oct 8 San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams on Thursday repeated his view that an interest rate hike will be appropriate "sometime later this year," citing near-full employment and his expectation inflation will rise.
His prepared remarks in Spokane, Wash. were substantially the same as those delivered in San Francisco on Tuesday and Salt Lake City and Los Angeles last week. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement
May 8 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about C$192 million ($140 million) on Monday, down 50 percent from a week ago.