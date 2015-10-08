SPOKANE, Wash. Oct 8 San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams on Thursday repeated his view that an interest rate hike will be appropriate "sometime later this year," citing near-full employment and his expectation inflation will rise.

His prepared remarks in Spokane, Wash. were substantially the same as those delivered in San Francisco on Tuesday and Salt Lake City and Los Angeles last week. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)