SAN FRANCISCO Jan 4 San Francisco Federal
Reserve President John Williams said Monday he is unfazed by the
weak economic data out of China that has spooked Wall Street,
and sees three to five U.S. interest rate hikes this year as
reasonable given the strength of the U.S. economy.
"In terms of those developments ricocheting into the U.S.
economy, I think we have really really strong fundamentals, in
terms of consumer spending, in terms of our economic trajectory,
so right now at least this isn't a big concern for me," said
Williams, one of the few Fed officials who regularly visits
China for a first-hand look at the world's second-largest
economy.
For 2016, "I think something in that three to five rate hike
range makes sense at least at this time," Williams said in an
interview on CNBC.
The Fed last month raised interest rates for the first time
since the financial crisis, lifting its target range for
short-term borrowing costs to between 0.25 percent and 0.5
percent.
As a group, Fed officials expect four more rate hikes this
year, putting the target range between 1.25 percent and 1.5
percent by the end of 2016, based on the median of their
forecasts released last month.
Williams said he is neither surprised nor concerned by the
weaker Chinese economic data and the stock market fall there
that sent world stocks into a rout at the start of the new year.
"The Chinese stock market affects a relatively small share
of Chinese citizens. It doesn't affect the U.S. financial system
that much directly so to me those are not major concerns in
terms of systemic risk right now," Williams said.
Williams stuck to his forecast for U.S. unemployment to
continue to fall this year and for inflation to start rising
back to the Fed's 2-percent target.
"Over the next couple of years, we are going to need
significant monetary accommodation, a very gradual pace of rate
increases, to keep our economy on this 2, 2.25 percent growth
path, given the headwinds we are facing especially from abroad,"
he said.
