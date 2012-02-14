* Says needs to lower unemployment, raise inflation
* Need for further policy easing depends on economy
* Sees slow growth this year, financial system 'cowering'
By Ann Saphir
CLAREMONT, Calif., Feb 13 The U.S. Federal
Reserve should do all it can to reduce very high unemployment
and bring inflation back up to more desirable levels, a top Fed
official said on Monday.
"It's vital that we keep the monetary policy throttle wide
open," John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank, told a group of students and professors at
Claremont McKenna College.
"That will help lower unemployment a little bit quicker, and
raise inflation back toward levels consistent with our
mandates," he said. "And importantly, we want to do so quickly
to minimize total economic damage."
Williams, a voting member this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, has supported recent moves by the U.S.
central bank to bolster what he termed on Monday a "lackluster"
recovery.
He joined the majority of his fellow policymakers in last
month's decision signalling interest rates will stay near zero
through late 2014, a year and a half longer than the Fed had
previously projected.
The San Francisco Fed chief is known as a monetary policy
"dove" who is more concerned with the threat of high joblessness
than high inflation.
On Monday, he said conditions could merit further policy
easing through a third round of quantitative easing, nicknamed
QE3.
"In terms of whether we do QE3, this would depend completely
on where the U.S. economy is going," he said. "If inflation
continues to stay very low, and unemployment very high, I think
a pretty strong case could be made, based on the logic I gave,
to try to boost the economy a little bit more."
With 10-year Treasury yields below 2 percent, there is a
limit to how much further the Fed can push down long-term
borrowing costs, he said. And even with rates near record lows,
a weak housing sector is robbing Fed policy of some of its
effectiveness.
"If you look at our financial system today, it is still
cowering," he said, with lenders so cautious that many
homeowners are unable to take advantage of low rates by
refinancing their mortgages.
Still, he noted, Japan has pushed long-term rates towards 1
percent, suggesting there is still room for the Fed to do still
more.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero for more than
three years, and it has pushed down borrowing costs further by
buying $2.3 trillion in long-term securities.
After the Fed last month signalled rates would stay low for
nearly three more years, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
central bank stood ready to do still more for the economy, if
unemployment remained high and inflation low.
Unemployment in January fell to a three-year low of 8.3
percent, but it is still much higher than the 6 percent to 7
percent rate that most economists believe could be sustained
without putting upward pressure on prices and inflation.
Meanwhile, inflation measured by the Fed's preferred gauge
fell to 0.7 percent last quarter, well below the 2 percent
target the central bank set last month. Williams said he expects
inflation to be around 1.5 percent for the next two years.
A recent string of better-than-expected economic data has
economists and investors speculating the Fed may hold off from
doing more stimulus.
Some Fed officials, including Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker and Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, have
suggested the Fed's next move should be to raise rates, possibly
as soon as this year.
Williams just last week said he believes the Fed should not
raise rates until 2014, and gave no signal that recent data
would change his mind.
"I'm sticking with my story that economic growth won't be
that strong this year," Williams told reporters.