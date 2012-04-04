By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 A stronger jobs market
and slightly higher-than-expected inflation have lengthened the
odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to embark on a
third round of bond buying to boost the economy, a top Fed
official said on Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank will still likely need to keep
benchmark interest rates near zero through late 2014 to keep the
recovery on track, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
told members of the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research
Association. But it may not need to try to do even more to lower
borrowing costs, he said.
"The arguments for doing another dose of monetary stimulus
aren't nearly as strong" as they were when the Fed conducted its
first and second rounds of quantitative easing, said Williams,
who as recently as February said that more bond-buying could
well be in the cards.
"Relative to a few months ago, I think the downside risks to
the U.S. economy have lessened."
The change in tone from one of the Fed's most noted policy
doves was at odds with comments last week from Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, whose focus on high unemployment led investors to
believe he might be getting ready to deliver a third round of
monetary stimulus, known as quantitative easing, or QE3.
But minutes released on Tuesday from the Fed's March
policy-setting meeting signaled more policymakers have cooled to
the idea, given the recent pickup in the pace of economic
growth. Monetary policy hawks like Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher have for months now predicted the Fed will do no more
bond-buying.
Williams, a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting
panel, said part of his new optimism stems from the receding
threat of a financial meltdown in Europe.
While there are still plenty of risks in years ahead as
Europe tries to solve its debt problems, Williams said, steps
taken by the European Central Bank to provide liquidity to banks
have reduced the chance of a systemic crisis across the Atlantic
that could choke recovery in the United States as well.
A few months back, Fed policymakers were also concerned
about the disconnect between a falling unemployment rate and
weak consumer spending, Williams said. But recent spending and
production data have reduced that disparity, bolstering the case
for recovery, Williams said.
The Fed, which is charged with both fighting inflation and
fostering maximum employment, has kept short-term interest rates
near zero since December 2008 to pull the economy from its worst
downturn since the Great Depression.
The central bank has also bought $2.3 trillion in long-term
securities and signaled it expects to keep rates low through
late 2014 to bolster the recovery further.
Those moves have kept inflation near the Fed's 2 percent
target over the last five years, Williams said. But unemployment
-- at 8.3 percent in February -- is still well above the 6.5
percent that Williams estimates could result in some
inflationary pressures.
As a result, while the Fed may not move to provide more
stimulus, it is nowhere near close to beginning to remove it,
Williams emphasized.
"Eventually, as recovery picks up, we will trim our
securities holdings and raise our interest rate target,"
Williams said. "But that time is still well off in the future."