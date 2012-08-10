Aug 10 The Federal Reserve should launch a fresh
round of bond-buying to bring the lofty U.S. unemployment rate
down more quickly, the president of the San Francisco Fed, John
Williams, told his hometown newspaper this week.
Williams, who is currently a voter on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, backed last week's Fed decision to leave
policy on hold. The decision came just days before a government
report showed the U.S. jobless rate ticked up to 8.3 percent in
July.
Continued signs of economic weakness, including the jobs
numbers, slower consumer spending and the continuing threat from
the European debt crisis, mean the Fed should now do more, he
told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview.
"When you weigh the costs and benefits ... it's at the point
where it is definitely tilting toward taking further action,"
Williams said in the interview published on Friday. "The hurdle
to taking this step is relatively high. In my view, we have
reached that hurdle."
Williams is the second Fed official this week to come out
strongly for aggressive new steps to stimulate the economy.
On Monday, the head of the Boston Fed, Eric Rosengren, told
The New York Times and CNBC that the U.S. central bank should
start buying Treasury and mortgage-backed securities and
continue to do so until the economy was back to full strength.
Many economists and traders expect that the Fed, when it
next meets in mid-September, will indeed undertake a third round
of quantitative easing.
Not all Fed officials are on board.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, a longtime opponent of
further policy easing, told Reuters in an interview on Monday
that it would be a mistake to ease policy so close to the
presidential election because it could create the impression the
central bank is politically motivated.
The Williams interview took place on Wednesday, the San
Francisco Chronicle said.