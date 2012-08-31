BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
Aug 31 Additional accommodation from the Federal Reserve would help boost the U.S. economic recovery and avoid a "stalling," a top central bank policymaker said on Friday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, on CNBC TV, said the Fed's two quantitative easing programs have had benefits and argued the Fed should be moving toward an "open-ended" QE3 in which the new program would not be limited by a dollar value.
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $1.4 billion worth of military training and equipment for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Monday, part of a $110 billion arms deal U.S. President Donald Trump sealed with the kingdom in May.