Sept. 1 More easing from the Federal Reserve
would help boost the U.S. economic recovery and keep the labor
market from stalling out, a top central bank policymaker said as
he called for a round of bond purchases that could eventually
top $600 billion.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on CNBC television the Fed's two quantitative easing
programs have had benefits and argued the central bank should be
moving toward an "open-ended" QE3 that would not be limited by a
dollar value.
"Additional monetary accommodation would be very useful to
boost the economy, speed the recovery along somewhat, and help
get unemployment moving toward its full employment goal over the
next few years," Williams, a voter this year on Fed policy, said
from a central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"I am concerned that we could be stalling at the current
high level of unemployment."
In a separate interview with Bloomberg TV, Williams said he
would argue for a series of purchases that would eventually
rival the $600 billion size of the Fed's second round of bond
purchases.
"I would like to see something that had a measurable effect
on job growth and on the unemployment rate over the next few
years," he said. "That would be arguing for a pretty large
program, probably at least as large as QE2, or maybe even
larger."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday said progress reducing
unemployment had been too slow, and he called the labor market's
stagnation a "grave concern.".
While Bernanke stopped short of giving a clear signal a
fresh round of bond purchases was imminent, financial markets
ramped up bets of a further easing of monetary policy at the
central bank's Sept. 12-13 meeting.
Fed policymakers have considered the usefulness of an
open-ended bond-purchase program. Both QE1 and QE2 were
connected to specific dollar values and time frames, seen by
some as lacking the flexibility to react to economic changes.
"A basic principle of good monetary policy is you adjust
policy based on what's happening in the economy and the
outlook," Williams told CNBC. "The open-ended approach allows
you to do that better, I think."
Without further policy action, growth will stay near 2
percent this year and rise a bit next year, he added, while the
unemployment rate should stay near the current 8.3 percent at
least for another 18 months.