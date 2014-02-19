Feb 19 A top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is on a "really solid footing" for this year despite a rash of cold weather that has prompted weaker data reports.

John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, said on CNBC TV that it would take more than some "relatively weak" reports on the labor market to stop the U.S. central bank from its plan to keep trimming a bond buying program.

The Fed is well positioned to "pull back the gas somewhat" on its stimulus," he added.