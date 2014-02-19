BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
Feb 19 A top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is on a "really solid footing" for this year despite a rash of cold weather that has prompted weaker data reports.
John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, said on CNBC TV that it would take more than some "relatively weak" reports on the labor market to stop the U.S. central bank from its plan to keep trimming a bond buying program.
The Fed is well positioned to "pull back the gas somewhat" on its stimulus," he added.
April 17 SharkNinja Operating LLC, the privately held U.S. manufacturer of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.