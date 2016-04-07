GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stutters as political rumblings return
* European bourses, euro struggle on Spain, Greece, Brexit rumblings
SAN FRANCISCO April 7 San Francisco Fed President John Williams can support at least two interest-rate hikes this year, Fox Business Network reported on Thursday, citing an interview conducted earlier in the day.
Williams sees risks to his outlook for the economy as "pretty well balanced with some strong upside potential," Fox Business Network said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)
TOKYO, May 22 Fears that the Bank of Japan is scaling back its massive bond buying programme rippled through corporate bond markets on Monday as traders rushed to dump their holdings at an auction, pushing yields to a 1-1/2 year high.