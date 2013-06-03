STOCKHOLM, June 3 An improving economy would
allow the Federal Reserve to reduce and eventually end its
stimulatory bond buying programme, but inflation needs to be
closely watched, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams said on Monday.
Williams said he largely stuck by his view, expressed in a
speech in April, that the bond buying programme could slow in
the summer and end by the end of the year.
"It is really a question for me of watching for continuing
signs of improvement in the U.S. labour market ... watching
carefully what the underlying inflation rate is and what the
outlook for inflation is," he told reporters on the sidelines of
a seminar in the Swedish capital.
He said much of what has held down inflation was temporary
and expected it to start rising to 2 percent. If that did not
happen, that could argue for more bond purchases, he said.