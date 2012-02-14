By Ann Saphir
| CLAREMONT, Calif.
CLAREMONT, Calif. Feb 13 The Federal
Reserve must do all it can to reduce "very high" unemployment
and bring inflation back up to more desirable levels, a top Fed
official said on Monday.
"It's vital that we keep the monetary policy throttle wide
open," John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank, said in remarks prepared for delivery at Claremont
McKenna College, near Los Angeles. "This will help lower
unemployment and raise inflation back toward levels consistent
with our mandates. And we want to do so quickly to minimize
total economic damage."
Williams, a voting member this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, has supported recent moves by the U.S.
central bank to bolster the economy, including last month's
decision signalling that it will keep interest rates near zero
through late 2014, a year and a half longer than it had
previously projected.
Williams' comments on the economy were limited, and he did
not refer to the recent string of better-than-expected economic
data in a talk geared toward teaching students how central
bankers think about monetary policy. He called the recovery
"lackluster," held back by "by weak demand and a still very high
unemployment rate."
But the San Francisco Fed chief, known as a monetary policy
"dove" who is more concerned with the threat of high joblessness
than high inflation, stopped short of calling for further policy
easing.
"The Fed is committed to achieving maximum employment and
price stability," he said. "And we're doing everything in our
power to move towards those goals."
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero for more than
three years, and it has pushed down borrowing costs further by
buying $2.3 trillion in long-term securities.
The unemployment rate in January fell to a three-year low of
8.3 percent, but it is still much higher than the 6 percent to 7
percent rate that most economists believe could be sustained
without putting upward pressure on prices and inflation.
Inflation by the Fed's preferred gauge fell to 0.7 percent
last quarter, well below the 2 percent target the central bank
set last month.