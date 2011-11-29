SAN FRANCISCO Nov 29 If the U.S. Federal
Reserve resumes bond buying to boost the economy, it should
create a program that lets it buy bonds as needed, rather than
promise a set amount of purchases up front, a top Fed official
said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank's Asia Economic Policy
Conference, San Francisco Fed President John Williams stopped
short of supporting more bond purchases, saying any decision
should hinge on how the economy develops.
But Williams said he would favor an idea also embraced by
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard: to refrain from
committing to a set dollar amount of purchases.
"It would be beneficial if we could have an asset purchase
program that would have more of a consistency over time, that
would allow us to adjust it as the outlook changes," he said.
Williams also said he favored a more explicit Fed roadmap
for policy changes. If the U.S. central bank could effectively
communicate its projections for the path of short-term interest
rates, he said, doing so could be "useful."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jan Paschal)