* Case for more Fed stimulus not a 'slam dunk'-Williams
* Any new Fed bond buys should be of mortgage-backed
securities
By Ann Saphir
SAN RAMON, Calif, Feb 8 The U.S. central
bank may yet need to buy more bonds to bolster the weak
recovery, but better-than-expected jobs data makes it a "close
call," a top Federal Reserve official said on
Wednesday.
Further Fed stimulus "is not a slam dunk in the sense that
if the economy really slowed or inflation came down a lot --
then, I think, the case for more stimulus is much stronger, much
more obvious," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told
reporters after a speech to a business group here.
Inflation is running below the Fed's 2 percent target, but
the unemployment rate has fallen rapidly in recent months,
hitting 8.3 percent in January.
Williams said he sees the U.S. economy growing at just over
2 percent this year -- enough to chip away at high unemployment,
however slowly.
"That to me is not a satisfactory outcome," he said, but
given the recent strength in the labor markets, "you are kind of
in the close call space with my forecast." At this point, he
said, "you would have to weigh the costs and benefits" of a
third round of quantitative easing.
Williams, a voting member this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, is on the dovish end of a policy spectrum,
more concerned with the harm wrought by continued high
unemployment than with the threat of inflation.
His views appear in line with those of Chairman Ben
Bernanke, who has said the Fed should consider doing even more
for the economy if unemployment stays high and inflation keeps
falling.
If conditions do worsen enough to merit more bond-buying,
Williams said, the Fed should purchase mortgage-backed
securities to bolster the distressed housing market, which is at
the heart of the weak recovery.
Williams repeated his preference for a flexible schedule of
bond purchases, rather than committing to a set amount of bond
buys over a set period, as the Fed did in its two prior rounds
of stimulus.
The Fed is increasingly pinpointing housing as the key to
the nation's recovery, and Williams is the second regional Fed
president in a week to make the case that any more monetary
policy accommodation should come through the purchase of more
mortgage-backed securities.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans last Thursday said he
would be "aggressive" in seeking more help for the economy
through the purchase of such bonds.
The Fed's first two rounds of quantitative easing were
controversial, drawing criticism both at home and abroad, and
today the need for more easing is far from a consensus view
within the Fed.
Four top Fed officials have publicly noted their opposition
to the central bank's most recent move to ease. It signaled last
month that it will keep interest rates near zero through late
2014.
The hawkish Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, the only
one of the four with a vote on the Fed's policy-setting
committee this year, dissented, and said he believes rates will
need to rise to keep inflation in check.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is known as a
policy centrist, said on Monday that he believes the
Fed should start raising rates next year.
The U.S. central bank has already pushed far into uncharted
territory to pull the economy free of the worst downturn in
generations.
Last month it signaled it will keep rates low through late
2014, a move Williams said he supported as a "member of the 2014
club" - the group of Fed policymakers who believe 2014 is the
appropriate time for the central bank's first rate hike after
years of near-zero interest rates.
He was careful to characterize the policy as the Fed's
"best judgment" given current economic conditions and not a
promise.
The Fed has already kept interest rates near zero for more
than three years, and has bought $2.3 trillion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities to push borrowing costs down further.
Although U.S. unemployment fell last month to 8.3 percent,
Williams said he projected high unemployment for years to come,
with the rate staying above 8 percent until well into next year
and remaining above 7 percent through the end of 2014.
With growth expected at just 2.25 percent this year and 2.75
percent next year, the U.S. economy is expanding too slowly to
keep taking "big bites" out of unemployment, Williams said.
Inflation, which fell sharply to 0.7 percent in the last
quarter of 2011, will be less than the Fed's target for years,
Williams said.
In January, the Fed for the first time adopted an explicit 2
percent inflation goal. With both employment and inflation far
below optimum levels, more action may be justified, Williams
suggested.
"We recognize that monetary policy cannot perform magic,"
Williams said. "Lower interest rates alone can't fix all the
economy's problems. But they do help."