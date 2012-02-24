NEW YORK Feb 24 A lackluster U.S.
economic recovery calls for aggressive monetary policy action,
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said
on Friday.
While he stopped short of calling for additional monetary
easing, Williams hinted that he would not be averse to further
stimulus from the U.S. central bank.
Williams was discussing a paper on monetary policy presented
at a conference sponsored by the University of Chicago Booth
School of Business.
"The paper's executive summary notes that current
'headwinds...may require a more aggressive monetary response
than in normal downturns'. I agree," Williams said.
In particular, he indicated a preference for a return to
buying mortgage bonds, which would have the added advantage of
helping to support a key sector of the economy that remains
crippled.
"Purchases of mortgage-related securities appear to have
reduced mortgage rates significantly, making them particularly
useful given the weakness in the housing sector," Williams said.
The Fed had been debating fresh action in recent months, but
a stronger round of economic data has dampened expectations that
it will embark on a third round of bond buying or quantitative
easing.
Last month, the central bank said it would likely keep
interest rates near zero until at least late 2014.