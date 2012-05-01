LOS ANGELES May 1 The U.S. economy will likely grow at a 2.5 percent pace this year, but will take "some time" before it begins running on all cylinders, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

"We have a two-track economy," Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said at the Milken Institute Global Conference, adding that consumer and business spending are buoying growth, while construction and government spending are dragging it down. All sectors need to contribute for growth to pick up, he said.

Households are still laboring under big debt loads and the loss of trillions of dollars of paper wealth after the collapse in the housing sector, he said.

"To think that consumers are going to be the powerful engine of growth over the next few years is not likely," he said.