LOS ANGELES May 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to unleash another round of quantitative easing if the jobless rate gets "stuck" at around 8 percent or inflation drops well below the Fed's 2 percent target, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

But Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, made it clear that he does not expect the economy to underperform in a way that would force the Fed to ease monetary policy further.

If the Fed were to need to act, he said, it could buy more mortgage-backed securities or could extend its current Operation Twist bond-buying program, which is due to end in June.