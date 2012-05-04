DANA POINT, Calif. May 4 A top Federal Reserve
official on Friday painted an improving picture of the U.S.
economy but said far-too-high unemployment, a festering crisis
in Europe and the year-end expiration of stimulative tax cuts
make continued easy monetary policy a must.
"Substantial risks remain that could cause the economy to
perform worse than I expect," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to
an annual California bankers' meeting at a Ritz-Carlton resort
about an hour's drive south of Los Angeles. "Under these
circumstances, it's crucial that we continue our highly
accommodative monetary policy."
His remarks came just hours after a U.S. government report
showed employers cut back on hiring in April and the jobless
rate fell, to 8.1 percent, as people gave up the hunt for work.
While "increasingly hopeful that the recovery has entered a
phase of self-sustaining growth," Williams sees only small
improvement in the labor market this year, forecasting the
unemployment rate at around 8 percent by year's end and "a
little below that" next year.
Williams, often labeled a dove because of his strong support
for employment-boosting monetary policy measures, has used his
vote on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year to support
continued monetary easing.
The Fed now expects to keep interest rates near zero through
late 2014, where they've been since December 2008.
Williams on Friday projected U.S growth at 2.5 percent this
year and 2.75 percent next year, and inflation to be around the
Fed's 2-percent target this year and somewhat below that in 2013
and 2014.
And even those projections, at the low end of Fed officials'
April forecasts, could be over-optimistic, he said, given
Europe's failure to definitively resolve its financial problems,
and the scheduled year-end expiration of tax cuts and a payroll
tax holiday in the United States.
In a nod to his banker audience, Williams acknowledged that
continued low interest rates create a "tough" environment for
banks.
But "our mandate from Congress is to focus on the economic
goals of maximum employment and price stability," he said.
"Clearly, a solid economic recovery is in the best interest of
the banking system as well."