BELLEVUE, Wash, June 6 San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Wednesday the United States is not currently in a "deflationary environment" despite a recent downward turn in prices.

Inflation has slowed over the last couple of months and Fed policymakers expect it to ease this year, which could pave the way for more policy accommodation.

Williams was answering questions after a luncheon of the Seattle branch of the regional Fed bank.