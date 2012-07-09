COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, July 9 The U.S. Federal
Reserve is prepared to do more to bring down unemployment that
is far too high, and to steer inflation back up to the central
bank's 2 percent target, a top Fed official said on Monday.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the joint convention of
the Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon Bankers Associations, San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams stopped
short of calling outright for a new round of bond purchases to
lower borrowing costs already near historic lows.
But Williams set the table for further easing, saying the
Fed was missing its goal of fostering maximum employment and was
at the same time undershooting its inflation goal.
"If further action is called for, the most effective tool
would be additional purchases of longer-maturity securities,
including agency mortgage-backed securities," Williams said.
"We stand ready to do what is necessary to attain our goals
of maximum employment and price stability."
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since
December 2008 and has said it will keep them there through at
least late 2014. It has also bought $2.3 trillion in Treasuries
and housing-backed bonds in two rounds of so-called quantitative
easing.
Last month it eased monetary policy by adding six months to
its Operation Twist program, a step Williams said would have
only a modest impact on the economy.