By Ann Saphir
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 The Federal Reserve's
latest round of monetary stimulus will help get the U.S. economy
back on track and speed the return to full employment, a top
official of the U.S. central bank said on Monday.
The Fed's actions should push down borrowing costs, making
the purchase of new cars cheaper, for example, which in turn
will boost sales and prompt factories to hire new workers, John
Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank,
said.
"This is exactly the kind of virtuous circle that provides
the oomph in a healthy economic recovery," Williams said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the City Club of San Francisco.
"Monetary policy cannot solve all problems that affect our
economy. But it can help speed the pace of recovery and get our
country back on track sooner," he said.
The U.S. central bank earlier this month said it would buy
$40 billion a month in mortgage-backed securities and keep on
buying until the labor market improves substantially. It also
said it would keep interest rates low through at least mid-2015.
Williams gave a full-throated endorsement of the Fed's
latest round of bond purchases while also acknowledging recent
improvements in the economy, marked by a rise in auto sales and
"signs of life" in the housing sector. Housing construction in
particular will be a key source of growth for the economy over
the next few years, he said.
But though the economy is "on the mend," he said, without
new Fed stimulus any improvement in the employment picture would
likely be modest and inflation could get stuck below the Fed's 2
percent goal.
The outlook is further threatened by the possibility of
spillover from Europe's as yet unresolved sovereign debt crisis,
the looming "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax increases and
spending cuts that are to go into effect at year-end unless
Congress acts, and uncertainty over the economic outlook.
The U.S. jobless rate registered 8.1 percent in August, well
above the 6 percent level that Williams sees as sustainable over
the long-term. Inflation has averaged 1.3 percent over the last
year.
In light of the Fed's latest action, Williams said he now
expects growth in gross domestic product to accelerate, from
1.75 percent this year, to 2.25 percent next year, to an
above-trend 3.25 percent in 2014.
The jobless rate, he predicted, will likely fall to 7.25
percent by the end of 2014. Inflation he said will likely
increase to a level closer to the Fed's 2 percent target.
With an open-ended bond-purchase program, he explained, the
Fed can ramp up purchases and even expand into purchases of
other assets if progress on jobs is too slow. It can also slow
down or stop purchases if progress is faster than expected.
Those arriving for Williams' speech on Monday, on the 10th
floor of a building that used to house the Pacific Stock
Exchange, walked up a stairway painted with a mural by Mexican
artist Diego Rivera, known for his passionate support for
workers and their struggles.
While the Fed tied its latest policy move specifically to
the state of the labor market, Williams emphasized that the Fed
was no less concerned about inflation.
Some observers have worried the Fed's latest move could
unmoor the country from the anchor of low inflation
expectations.
"I want to stress, in no way has our commitment to price
stability wavered," Williams said. "Inflation is something we
watch carefully, and we remain determined to work toward our
price stability objective."