By Ann Saphir
| IRVINE, Calif.
IRVINE, Calif. Nov 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
unconventional monetary policies have lowered borrowing costs
and boosted growth without creating unwanted side effects like
inflation, a top Fed official said on Monday.
Although there have been concerns about the unintended
consequences of such policies, "the available evidence suggests
they have been effective in stimulating growth without creating
an undesirable rise in inflation," John Williams, president of
the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said in remarks prepared
for delivery at the University of California, Irvine.
The policies also have not stimulated excessive risk-taking,
he said. The Fed watches carefully for signs of both inflation
and excessive risk-taking and has tools to combat both should
they emerge, he said.
The Fed lowered short-term interest rates to zero in
December 2008, and has bought more than $2 trillion in long-term
securities to lower borrowing costs even more. In August 2011 it
moved further into unconventional territory by saying it planned
to keep rates ultra-low for about two more years.
In September, the Fed went still further into uncharted
territory, launching a third round of asset purchases and
promising to keep rates low until at least mid-2015.
Such large-scale asset purchases and the Fed's guidance on
how long it will keep interest rates low together have proven
effective at helping the economy, Williams said.
Citing research, he said the Fed's first two rounds of
asset-buying likely shaved 1.5 percentage points from the
unemployment rate. They also likely kept the U.S. economy from
falling into deflation, he said.
Quantifying the effects of the Fed's policies is difficult,
he added, but "the presence of uncertainty does not mean that we
shouldn't be using these tools."
Williams has been a strong supporter of the U.S. central
bank's super-easy monetary policy and is a voter this year on
the Fed's policy-setting committee.