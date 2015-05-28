SINGAPORE May 28 A top Federal Reserve official
on Thursday dove into the simmering global debate over how best
to protect against future financial crises, arguing that
interest rate hikes are not the answer, even as a last resort.
"Despite the clear need to consider all potential tools to
avoid a financial crisis, I am unconvinced that monetary policy
is one of them," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said
in remarks prepared for delivery at a symposium on Asian banking
and finance in Singapore. "While the costs of using monetary
policy to address financial stability risks are clear and
sizable, the potential benefits of such actions are much harder
to pin down."
Although a few Fed policymakers explicitly argue that the
Fed ought to raise rates soon to discourage the kind of
risk-taking that can lead to financial instability, most U.S.
central bankers, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, are skeptical
about using rate hikes to head off asset bubbles.
Williams' remarks Thursday mark some of the strongest
comments on the public record by a U.S. central banker against
that strategy, especially in the context of a weak economy.
"Monetary policy is poorly suited for dealing with financial
stability concerns, even as a last resort," he said.
Norway and Sweden have both tried using rate hikes to
protect against financial instability, and the result was a rise
in unemployment and an unwanted slowdown in inflation, Williams
said.
While low interest rates are seen as fostering excessive
risk-taking, it is unclear, he said, whether the right monetary
policy response would be to jack up rates quickly to tamp down
further risk-taking, or to take a gradual approach to avoid
market disruption.
"The ambiguous effects of monetary policy on financial
stability are another argument for limiting use of this tool,"
he said.
Macroprudential tools, such as changes to market structure
and stress tests used to assess risks posed by more than one
bank to the system as a whole, are a useful approach, he said,
but are still under development in the United States.
For the foreseeable future, Williams said, policymakers
will need to rely on so-called microprudential tools - the
careful supervision and regulation of individual banks - to
ensure financial stability.
