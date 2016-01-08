SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 The Federal Reserve's
decision to raise short-term interest rates last month for the
first time since the financial crisis puts the central bank in a
position to keep future hikes both gentle and slow, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
"This was the right move because the economic outlook is
good," John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, said
in remarks prepared for delivery to the California Bankers
Association in Santa Barbara. Unemployment, he said, is set to
fall to 4.5 percent by mid-year, as the labor market continues
to strengthen.
He was also optimistic on the path of inflation, saying that
while inflation, at 0.5 percent, is "obstinately below" the
Fed's 2 percent target, it should rise back to that ideal level
as the effects of the stronger dollar wane and the economy
strengthens.
"The economy still has a good head of steam," Williams said,
and ir could gain traction if the housing market strengthens
more than anticipated. Still, he said, there are "some downside
risks: the threat of slowdowns and spillovers from abroad or the
dollar appreciating further."
Williams and colleagues last month lifted their target for
the Fed's benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to
0.25 percent to 0.5 percent, and promised future rate hikes
would be gradual and contingent on progress toward the Fed's
inflation target.
Williams reiterated that point on Friday, as has every Fed
official who has spoken since the December rate rise.
"The path will look more like an airplane's gentle ascension
than a rocket shooting straight up," said Williams, who does not
vote on policy this year but whose views are seen as closely
aligned with Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
The Fed's decision to keep its $4.5-trillion balance sheet
steady until rate hikes are "well under way," will keep
longer-term rates from rising too fast as well, he said.
And, in part because interest rates globally are likely to
be lower than they historically have been, it will be nearly
three years before the Fed can get U.S. rates up to a stable
level of around 3 percent to 3.5 percent. That's the level that
many at the Fed now estimate is consistent with a fully healthy
economy.
In his prepared remarks, Williams made no direct mention of
recent global market turmoil touched off by weak economic data
out of China, the world's No. 2 economy. The remarks were
written before the release of the U.S. government's widely
watched monthly jobs report on Friday morning.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)