Oct 31 A top Federal Reserve policymaker on
Friday said global central banks have had good success with
inflation-targeting, but should consider other methods that may
work better in the face of low interest rates and the risk of
asset bubbles.
While San Francisco Fed President John Williams was careful
to say he was not advocating either of the approaches he
discussed - price-level targeting and nominal-income targeting -
both imply even easier monetary policy than what the Fed has
used as it has battled low inflation since the Great Recession.
His comments came just two days after the U.S. central bank
ended its controversial bond-buying stimulus and upgraded its
assessment of the labor market, laying the groundwork for the
Fed to tighten monetary policy sometime next year.
Williams is seen as a centrist policymaker whose views are
largely aligned with Fed Chair Janet Yellen. His remarks,
prepared for delivery to a conference held at the South African
Reserve Bank, did not include comments on his outlook for the
U.S. economy or monetary policy.
Most major central banks, including the Fed, currently aim
at a longer-term inflation rate of 2 percent to 3 percent.
That approach, first adopted 25 years ago by New Zealand's
central bank, has been "remarkably successful at providing a
nominal anchor and keeping inflation low and relatively stable
during a period of severe turbulence," Williams said.
"Nonetheless, recent events have revealed some chinks in the
armor of inflation targeting."
Boosting inflation to acceptable levels is hard to pull off
when interest rates are near zero, he said, as they are now and
as they may be more often in the future, given slowdowns in
productivity and other drags on economic growth.
That has been an ongoing challenge in the United States,
where inflation has lingered below the Fed's 2-percent target
for years, despite the central bank's extraordinarily
accommodative monetary policy.
A second challenge is the ongoing risk of housing, debt, or
other bubbles fueled by low interest rates. While central banks
may want to raise rates to protect against such risks, he said,
doing so would also lower inflation, a potentially costly move
if inflation expectations are already low.
Given those two challenges, he said, price-level targeting
and nominal-income targeting "may have some advantages" over
inflation targeting, he said. Under price-level targeting, a
central bank allows inflation to run hot for a time to make up
for periods when the economy labored under too-low inflation.
Under nominal-income targeting, the Fed targets a path for
GDP. Both approaches can protect against debt-fueled booms and
busts, he said.
Still, he said, "it's too early to judge" whether either
would be better than inflation targeting, and they could have
unintended negative consequences or could be difficult to carry
out because they are hard to explain.
