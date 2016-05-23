NEW YORK May 23 The Federal Reserve will likely
tighten policy a bit quicker in 2017 than this year, by perhaps
one or two more interest rate hikes, a top Fed official said on
Monday, noting the decision whether to hike in mid-June will
hinge on economic data before then.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said Fed forecasts
from March still largely stood up: "Over the rest of the year
two or maybe three rate increases, maybe one or two more (than
that) next year so maybe three or four next year - I think
that's still about right," he said at the Council of Foreign
Relations.
"It will depend on the data," he added. "We still get
another month's data before the June (14-15 policy) meeting and
we want to analyze that and come to our conclusion."
